Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,143 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Salesforce stock opened at $191.26 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,284 shares of company stock worth $8,709,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

