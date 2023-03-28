NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.82.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $265.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.48, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.