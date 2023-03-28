CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PH opened at $324.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $364.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.