Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Price Performance

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $354.62 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $338.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

