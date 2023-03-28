Strategic Investment Advisors MI Has $443,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,481,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,627 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $94.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

