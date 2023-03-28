Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Takes $874,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

NYSE V opened at $221.81 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.50 and a 200-day moving average of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $417.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

