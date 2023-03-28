FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.6% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,294,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $221.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.31. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

