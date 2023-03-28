Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 974 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $225.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

