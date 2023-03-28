Tsfg LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $221.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.31. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

