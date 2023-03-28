Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,122 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.1 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

