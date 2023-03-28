Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $463.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $476.98 and a 200 day moving average of $490.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

