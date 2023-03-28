Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

