Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Access Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.5% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.