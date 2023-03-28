Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 600 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lincoln Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,815,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $157.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.