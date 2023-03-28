Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,815,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $157.54 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $277.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.12 and its 200 day moving average is $151.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.