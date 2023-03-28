Buffington Mohr McNeal Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 64,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 31,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 151,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

