CFM Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $377,000 Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period.
Shares of FMB opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $53.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
