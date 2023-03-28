CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 11,922 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,922 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 10,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $235.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

