Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys stock opened at $373.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

