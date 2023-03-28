Pendal Group Ltd Buys 3,187 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $225.03 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

