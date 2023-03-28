Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 148 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

