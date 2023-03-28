Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,401 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $194.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

