Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Reduced by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.