Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,361 shares of company stock valued at $26,912,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $820.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $832.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $755.93 and a 200-day moving average of $738.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

