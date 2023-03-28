Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,590 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises about 1.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

