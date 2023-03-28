Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 408 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 57,664 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 26,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 1.3 %

Comcast stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

