Quent Capital LLC Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Argus raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMP opened at $298.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

