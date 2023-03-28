Asset Dedication LLC Buys 872 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

SRE opened at $144.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.