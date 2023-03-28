Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

