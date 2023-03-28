Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.2% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,953,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV opened at $398.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

