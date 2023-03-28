Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elevance Health Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.68.

ELV opened at $463.97 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $476.98 and a 200 day moving average of $490.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

