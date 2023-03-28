iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,244,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,497,000 after buying an additional 48,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $398.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The company has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.63 and its 200 day moving average is $392.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

