Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 488.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $354.62 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $338.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

