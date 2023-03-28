CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

NYSE NVO opened at $154.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.60.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

