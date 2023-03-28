Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $43.58 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.6% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $221.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.50 and its 200-day moving average is $209.31.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

