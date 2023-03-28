Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 865 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.85.

Shares of DRI opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day moving average is $141.53. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

