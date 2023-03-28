PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.61.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

