2,292 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.65 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

