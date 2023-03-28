Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $503,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

