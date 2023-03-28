Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Insider Activity

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $426.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

