Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 6,633 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Amdocs by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

DOX opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.77. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $76.79 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

