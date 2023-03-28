First United Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,136 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 201,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,265,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,861,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BATS IYT opened at $218.97 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.23 and a 200-day moving average of $221.46. The stock has a market cap of $744.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

