Beacon Financial Group Buys 3,917 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.