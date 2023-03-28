Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after purchasing an additional 741,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

