Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.