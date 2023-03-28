Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,113,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,928,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in ORIX by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 74,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ORIX by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ORIX by 86.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.32. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.78 and a fifty-two week high of $102.68. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86.

IX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

