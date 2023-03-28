Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMFG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 3,985,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 2,149,935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth $9,315,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after buying an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SMFG stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

