Harbor Group Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,691,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,661,000 after acquiring an additional 664,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $48.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

