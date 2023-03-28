Harbor Group Inc. Sells 9,759 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Harbor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

