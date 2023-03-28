Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 301,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,000. Kohl’s comprises about 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 242.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $62.71.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

